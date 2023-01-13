Makar Sankranti 2023: Best Places To Visit In India To Celebrate The Joyous Day

Here are some of the best places that you can visit this year with Makar Sankranti. (File Image)

ONE OF the first few holidays that are observed at the start of the year is Makar Sankranti. Every year on January 14, people participate in the festival to worship to the sun. The kite-flying activity is one of the most frequent sights in the nation during this festival. The Makar Sankranti festival, which is celebrated in India and is called by many names depending on the location, is devoted to the worship of the Sun God and ushers in the harvest season.

Gujarat

Gujarat is famous for its amazing kite flying competitions is Vadodara. During the Uttarayan festival, the entire state is jovial. People demonstrate their kite-flying prowess from their homes during the week before the event.

Punjab

In Amritsar, the kite festival is widely observed. People in the city celebrate the occasion with sweets made from jaggery, sesame, and peanuts while dancing the traditional dance known as the bhangra to local folk music.

Jodhpur

Jodhpur is among the greatest locations to be, on the festival of Makar Sankranti. The city of Jodhpur hosts the Jodhpur International Desert Festival, where kite flyers from all over the world congregate to display their prowess.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Jallikattu, a traditional sport of taming the bull, is well-known in Madurai. It is more than just a sport to Tamilians; it also represents a feeling and a sentiment. The Tamil name for Makar Sankranti is "Pongal" in the region.

Assam

In Guwahati, Makar Sankranti is observed as Magh Bihu. To celebrate the beginning of the new season, there are neighbourhood feasts and entertainment activities. To commemorate the holiday, wood and bamboo bonfires are lit. The celebration is joyfully observed.