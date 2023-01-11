Makar Sankranti 2023: 5 Do’s And Don’t To Keep In Mind On This Auspicious Day

Here are some of the dos and don'ts that you must avoid doing on Makar Sankranti. (Image Credit: Freepik)

MAKAR SANKRANTI is celebrated on January 14 of this year, 2023, and is one of the most significant and well-known festivals for all Hindus in India. This event is observed in the month of Mrigashirsha, when the sun enters Capricorn. For those who don't know, Lord Surya is honoured during the festival. This festival is celebrated to honour the harvest and to give thanks to Lord Surya for ensuring the success of their farms.

Essentially, this festival is celebrated by taking a holy bath in a body of water and making a variety of offerings to Lord Surya and Lord Shani. There are currently a large number of individuals who are unaware of the appropriate behaviours to engage in on this holiday, as well as those to refrain from engaging in.

Activities For Makar Sankranti:

Purchase a new broom for your home. Ask your elders and forefathers for their blessings. One should ask Lord Surya and Goddess Ganga for their blessings. If you are taking a dip in another river, ask for its blessings. This is done to express gratitude to the river, water bodies, and sun for providing a high agricultural yield. Help should always be given to those who genuinely need it. Eat khichdi, which is actually composed of fresh rice, moong dal, and til, while basking in the sun.

Avoid These Activities On Makar Sankranti: