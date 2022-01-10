New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Makar Sankranti 2022, also known as Uttrayan, is one of the most divine days of the year, as per Lord Ganesha. The day holds a religious and astrological significance, as on this day, Sun moves northwards and enters the Capricorn zodiac. In Vedas, Lord Sun is referred to as the 'Father' and passage of him determines the changing of phases and seasons of our lives. It is believed, if you are planning to start a new business, take up a new position in the office, etc then, this is the auspicious day to commence.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India with several names-- Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu, Sakraat in Haryana, Sukarat in central India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Makara Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal (also called Poush Sankranti), Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh (also called Khichdi Sankranti) or as Sankranthi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Devotees on this day, offer arghya to Sun, worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and donate rice, pulses, jaggery, peas, revdi, etc as it is considered auspicious. Also, people fly kites on this day and conduct several competitions.

Makar Sankranti 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: January 14, Friday

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala - 02:43 PM to 05:45 PM

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 02:43 PM to 04:28 PM

Makara Sankranti Moment - 02:43 PM

Makar Sankranti Phalam

- Good for learned, scholar and educated people

- Commodities cost would be normal

- Brings fear and anxiety

- Good health for people, affinity among nations and increase of grain stocks

Makar Sankranti 2022: Puja Vidhi

-Place a wooden chowki and sprinkle some Gangajal to cleanse it. Then put the Kalash on it.

-Now, place the idol/image of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Surya Bhagwan on each of the heaps.

-Light an oil lamp and place it in front of dities.

-Sprinkle some water on each of the deities one by one.

-Begin the puja by invoking Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings.

-Offer haldi, chandan, kumkum, durva grass, flowers, incense and a fruit.

-Chant the Ganesha Gayatri Mantra: Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat, Rudra Gayatri Mantra: Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat, Vishnu Gayatri Mantra: Om Narayanaye Vidmahe Vasudavaye Dhimahi Tanno Vishnu Prachodayat

and Lakshmi Gayatri Mantra: Om Mahalakshmaichya Vidmahe Vishnu Patnaichya Dheemahi Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat

-Conclude the puja by performing the aarti and then distribute the prasad.

Makar Sankranti 2022: Significance

As per Hindu belief, taking a dip in the holy river Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Kaver holds great significance. It washes off all your past and present sins and bestows you with a healthy, wealthy and successful life.

In several parts of India, such as UP, Bihar, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, this is the time for harvesting new crops. Farmers also celebrate this day as gratitude day.

