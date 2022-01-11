New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On Makar Sankranti 2022, Sun will enter the Capricorn zodiac sign that will bring good news for several zodiac signs. On this day, taking a holy bath and donating needy items is considered auspicious. As per Hindu rituals, eight hours before Sun enters Capricorn is considered best to take bath, worship Lord Sun and offer prayers. Donation of black sesame, jaggery, khichdi, blanket and wood has special significance. After January 14, auspicious work like marriages, housewarming parties will start from January 15.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, due to the arrival of the Sun in Capricorn, there will be some auspicious and inauspicious effects in these six planets-- Sun, Mercury, Moon, Jupiter and Saturn. Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Sagittarius and Pisces will be benefited from Sun entering Capricorn. Astrologer Acharya Anand Dubey told that according to astrology, devotees, who are suffering from the ill effects of Sun and Shani in their horoscope, should worship Lord Sun on Makar Sankranti. Devotees will be blessed with government jobs, there will be an increase in self-confidence, relief from health diseases such as headaches, eye diseases, bone diseases and heart disease.

Here have a look at the auspicious and inauspicious effects of the Sun entering into the Capricorn zodiac sign.



Aries: The presence of Sun and Mercury in the tenth house of Aries is not considered auspicious. Inequality may have to be faced in the workplace. There are chances of transfer, there may be loss in business.

Taurus: The presence of the Sun in the ninth house will eclipse the happiness and peace of the family. Relations with the father may deteriorate. Unnecessary disputes may arise in the family. Therefore it is advised to be careful.

Gemini: The presence of Sun and Saturn together in the eighth house can lead to health-related problems. You can also go on a long journey.

Virgo: This time cannot be called very auspicious for you. There can be tension from the child side. This time will create turmoil in the life of the students. His attention will be distracted from his studies.

Sagittarius: This time cannot be called auspicious for you. The atmosphere of tension in the family will keep bothering you. Your accumulated wealth will also decrease during this period.

Capricorn: You can be surrounded by financial problems. Be careful about your health. You can fall prey to some serious disease.

Pisces: Keep your ego aside and communicate with your spouse calmly and patiently during this period. You may face some challenges in your professional life during this period.

