New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is that time of the year when the people are preparing for the festivities and are getting ready to fulfill all their cravings for delicious food. Makar Sankranti festival is around the corner and our lips are already smacking just to have those amazing laddoos and khichdi that we were waiting for so long. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is observed to pray to the sun deity Surya. It is also known that this festival marks the transit into Makara Rashi that is Capricorn. As the festival of Lohri and Makara Sankranti are here, it indicates that it is time to bid goodbye to the winter season and it welcomes the warm season ahead.

According to the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 and people from all over the country celebrate this auspicious festival with full fervour and enthusiasm by flying kites and they pray to Surya Devta on this day. Not only this, but this day is also celebrated by enjoying scrumptious meals and snacks that you just can't miss and for that, we have compiled a list of some food recipes that you need to give a try and it will surely satiate your taste buds.

Puran Poli

To make this amazing dish, you need to take the chana dal and have to rinse it well in water and after that soak it for half an hour and then drain the water. Now, you need to add that chana dal in the pressure cooker and have to cook it till 6-7 whistles. Once your dal is well cooked, soak it and keep it in a bowl. Now, take a pan and heat the ghee and add the ginger powder and other masalas in it, and after that add chana dal and stir it on a low flame. After this mash the potato and add the masala fried chana dal in it.

Once you are done with this, now you need to make a dough of wheat and after that just like you make aloo parantha, add the poli mix in the rolled dough and you need to join all the edges together and have to make it well so that it gets the brown color once it is on the heated tawa. Now, do the same for the other polis and serve it well with chutney and you are done.

Khichdo

For this scrumptious khichdo, all you need is 1 cup of urad dal, 2 cup rice, 2 tbsp ghee, 1 tbsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp turmeric powder, ½ tsp red chilli powder, ½ tsp hing, salt according to your taste, and water. Now, you need to soak the dal and rice in separate containers and you have to let them sit for at least 2 hours and after that you can take them out by wahsing 2-3 times.

Now, the next step is to heat the ghee in the pressure cooker and you need to add the spicy Indian masalas like turmeric, salt, red chilli and 1 cup of water and you need to drain the dal and chawal in the same cooker. Now let it cook for 1-2 whistles and tadah! you are done this amazing mouth-watering khichdo is here, serve it well with ghee, achar, and paapad.

Murmure Ladoo

All you need to make these ladoos are 4 cups of murmure, ghee, jaggery, and crushed peanuts. The method to make this ladoos are pretty easy and you can make them in minutes. Now, you need to dry roast the puffed rice on low flame till it becomes yellow and after that you need to heat the ghee on a kadhai and have to add jaggery in it. Now, turn the flame off and add the murmure and crushed peanuts in it and now mix them well. Now, you need to make ladoo shape out of it and let them dry until they become crispy and you are done.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma