New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Makar Sankranti 2021 is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus. Every year on January 14 this festival is celebrated to mark the farewell of the winter season and adore the arrival of spring.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated across the country however with different names such as in Punjab and Haryana, it is popularly known as Lohri, In Southern India, it is known as Pongal, while in Gujarat and other parts country it is known as Makar Sankranti.

On this day, people across the country celebrated the festival by flying kite with family and friends. Now as Makar Sankranti 2021 is around the corner we have brought to you the list of Do's and Dont's that you must keep in mind while celebrating this festival.

Dos

1. Donate til, jaggery, black colour cloth, atta, ghee, pulses, to the poor and needy people

2. Make some puris (Fried small chapatti) in mustard oil and feed them to black dogs.

3. Divide two equal parts of black sesame seeds. Donate one part of it to needy people and prepare a dish from another.

4. Cook Khichdi from Urad dal and offer as bhog god. On this day it is must consume.



5. Pray to Lord Sun after taking a bath in the morning. As per Hindu mythology, people should spend maximum time under the sun to prevent off any infection.

6. Use soft cotton threads instead of nylon threads for kite and If you see an injured bird, take it to the nearest animal welfare centre.

Don'ts

1. Avoid flying kites near the birds’ nests.

2. Keep yourself away from any kind of intoxication such as cigarettes, alcohol, gutka etc. Also, do not consume spicy food.

3. Don't consume garlic, onion or meat on this day. Also, avoid using abusive words to anyone.

4. Avoid crowd areas to prevent the outspread of COVID-19.

5. Avoid eating in the morning without bathing on this day.

6. Don't send beggar empty hand. Send them away by donating something such as til, food, clothes.

