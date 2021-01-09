Makar Sankranti 2021 Date and Time: Also known as 'Maghi' or 'Sankranthi', the auspicious festival of kites will be observed on January 14 this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Known as the festival of kites, Makar Sankranti is one of the most popular festivals of India that is celebrated with a lot of zeal and fervour. Observed in the lunar month of Magha in Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Sun God or Surya Dev and express gratitude to the Sun God. Also known as 'Maghi' or 'Sankranthi', the auspicious festival of kites will be observed on January 14 this year.

Makar Sankranti 2021 Date:

Makar Sankrantri marks the beginning of harvest season in India and is considered as the end of winters. Its date remains the same almost every year. In 2021, Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 14.

Makar Sankranti 2021 Punya Kaal and Maha Punya Kaal:

The Punya Kaal of Makar Sankranti 2021 will begin at 8:30 am on January 14 and continue till 5:46 pm on the same day. Speaking about the Maha Punya Kaal of the festival, it will start at 8:30 am on January 14 and will last for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

How is Makar Sankranti celebrated across India?

Makar Sankranti is one of those festivals in India that is celebrated with a lot of enthusisam throughout the country. However, in different cultures, it is celebrated differently. In Punjab and Haryana, people celebrate it by lighting bonfires and performing aarti and puja.

In Uttar Pradesh, taking a bath in Ganga is considered very auspicious on Makar Sankranti. In Gujarat and Maharashtra, people celebrate it by flying kites. In Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as 'Pongal' for four days.

What are the rituals for Makar Sankranti 2021?

On this very auspicious day, cleaning the entire house is a must. Special decoration also take place on Makar Sankranti and people hang garland of flowers and mango leaves at doorways of their houses. On Makar Sankranti, taking a bath in river Ganga is considered very auspicious. Some people also perform the Shani Shanti Graha puja to remove the negative effects of the Sun from their lives.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma