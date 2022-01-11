New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Makar Sakranti is one widely celebrated festivals of India. Every year on January 14 people celebrates the festival of Makar Sakranti or Uttarayan or Khichdi in India. The festival holds religious and astrological significance, as on this day, Sun moves northwards and enters the Capricorn zodiac.

This particular festival has different names and across the nation, it is celebrated in different ways. Makar Sakranti is known as Sakraat in Haryana, Sukarat in central India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayan in Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Makara Sankranti in Odisha.

On this day people usually end the day by having Khichdi and so on the auspicious many households prepare delicious Khichdis to feast on. As the festival of Sakraat is nearing, we have brought you some lip-smacking recipes of the homeliest dish 'khichdi' here:

Moong Dal Khichdi

This is the most common dal khichdi, wherein people cook rice with Moong Dal and spices and serve it with Gujrati Kadhi bowl.

Palak Khichdi

This dish is a combination of rice and yellow moong dal and it is complemented with tadka of cumin seed, cinnamon, clove, cardamon, curry leaves, sauteed onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger paste and palak puree or leaves. It is served with Dahi and papad.

Sweet Potato Khichdi

This Khichdi is best for people who even keeps fast as they can make this Khichdi with all the ingredients they use in Fasting. The dish can be served with any required level of spiciness.

Bajra Khichdi

This Rajasthani-style khichdi is cooked with lots of ghee and Bajra. It is served with a hot cup of kadhi, crisp papad, and tangy kachumber on the day of the festival.

Vegetable Khichdi

Plain Khichdi with tadka of favourite veggies is a delight. Prepare any khichdi with Dal of your liking and add vegetables such as potato, peas, carrot onions, garlic, etc.

