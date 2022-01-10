New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Makar Sakranti is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus. It is considered as one of the first major festivals to be celebrated in a year. This year the festival of Makar Sakranti will be celebrated on January 14, 2022. On this day, the sun enters Capricorn and hence it is called Makar Sakranti. Although, it is also known as Uttarayan and Khichdi in some places.

People on special occasion take dips in holy rivers and does charity, they also fly colorful kites to mark the occasion. Here, know the History and Significance of the auspicious festival.

Makar Sakranti 2022: History

As per Legends, it is said that Lord Surya visits his son Shani's house on the very same day. It is termed as 'Father-son' meet. Meanwhile, some others also believe that the day marks the victory of Lord Vishnu over the Asuras is also celebrated during the festival.

Also, there are twelve Sankranti in the year, out of which Makar Sankranti is of utmost importance. There is a change in the speed of the Sun on the exact day of the year. InUttarayan period, the days become longer and the nights become shorter.

Makar Sakranti 2022: Significance

Makar Sankranti is regarded as important for spiritual practices and accordingly, people take a holy dip in rivers, especially Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri. The bathing is believed to result in merit or absolution of past sins. They also pray to the sun and thank for their successes and prosperity.

Makar Sakranti 2022: How India celebrate the festival

The very festival is celebrated in different styles across the nation and it is known by different names too. On Makar Sankranti, it is customary to offer Khichdi to the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. From this day, the Magh Mela is also organized in Prayagraj. Maghi is another name for Makar Sankranti.

Meanwhile, it is known as Paush Sankranti in West Bengal, In Gujarat people celebrate Uttarayan with Kite festivals and they observe fast. In Assam, Bihu is commemorated and people rejoice for the reward of new crops and prepare a variety of dishes.

