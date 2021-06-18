Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Mahesh Navami is of great significance among Maheshwari Community. It is a traditional belief that this is the day of origin of their community. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dedicated to Lord Shiva Mahesh Navami is a very auspicious day. It is observed on the navami, the ninth day of Shukla Paksh of the month Jyeshtha of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on June 19, 2021.

Mahesh Navami 2021: Date and time

Navami starts June 18, 2021 at 07:09pm

Navami ends June 19, 2021 at 05:15 pm

Sunrise: 06:24 am

Sunset 06:15 pm

Brahm muhurat: 04:47 am - 05:35 am

Abhijit muhurat: 11:56 am - 12:43 pm

Godhuli muhurat: 06:03 pm - 06:27pm

Amrit Kaal: 01:16 pm - 02:47 pm

Mahesh Navami 2021: Significance

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Mahesh Navami is of great significance among Maheshwari Community. It is a traditional belief that this is the day of origin of their community. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and they believe that by doing so they will be blessed with health wealth, peace and prosperity.

Mahesh Navami 2021: Story

Once there was a kingdom of king Khadgalsen where all the people were happy and prosperous. However, the king and queen were worried as they were deprived of children. To deal with the problem the duo organized Kamoshti Yagya where the saints blessed them with a prince and asked the king not to allow the prince to go in the North direction for twenty years.

After nine months the couple was blessed with a prince, who they named Sujan Kanwar. During the passage of time, the prince became proficient in all disciplines. One day he went for hunting and suddenly started moving towards North. Although the soldiers tried to stop him, he didn't listen to them and went anyway. Later near Surya Kund, a few saints who were performing a yagya got annoyed and cursed everyone including the prince to turn into stones.

The king and queens had passed away and the wife of the prince, Chandravati along with the wives of soldiers begged from saints to spare their husbands. The saints asked them to pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati which would help them. And with the prayers and fast, the prince and all the seventy-two soldiers got back to life.Mahesh Navami 2021: Mantra

Om namah shivay

Om namah shivay Om Parvatipatay namah

Om hreen hroun namah Shivay

Namo Neelkandhay

Om namo bhagwate dakshina murtaye mahyam medha prayach swaha

Mahesh Navami 2021: Puja vidhi

Devotees visit temples and perform abhishek of Shivlingam with water, milk, curd, honey, sugar, chandan and bilva patra etc.

They chant mantras with devotion to get the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal