Mahavir Jayanti 2022 or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2022 is a significant festival of Jains. The day is celebrated to mark the birth of the 24th Tirthankara, the last spiritual leader of Jains. This year the festival of Lord Mahavir falls on the 13th day of Chaitra month of Hindus---April 14th. According to the Gregorian Calendar, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated in the month of March or April every year.

When is Mahavir Jayanti in 2022?

This year, Mahavir Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on April 14th, Thursday.

Mahavir Jayanti 2022: History and Significance

Lord Mahavira also known as Vardhamana, the 24th and last Tiranthkara of Jainism was born on this day in Kundalagrama Bihar in the 6th century. He is said to be born on the 13th day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar in 599 BC. Tirthankara is the teacher who imparts religious knowledge.

The prince and last Tiranthkara of Jainism were born to queen Trishala and king Siddhartha of the Ikshvaku Dynasty. Lord Mahavira who had no interest in running the empire left all his worldly possessions and took the spiritual path to practice Jainism.

How Mahavir Jayanti 2022 is celebrated?

On this day Jain believers, engage in some sort of charitable act, prayers, pujas, and vratas. The idol of Lord Mahavir is carried out on a chariot, in a procession called rath yatra. On the way stavans (religious rhymes) are recited. Statues of Mahavir are given a ceremonial anointment called the abhisheka.

During the day, most members of the Jain community Many devotees visit temples dedicated to Mahavir to meditate and offer prayers.

Lectures by monks and nuns are held in temples to preach the path of virtue as defined by Jainism. Donations are collected in order to promote charitable missions like saving cows from slaughter or helping to feed poor people.

Ancient Jain temples across India typically see an extremely high volume of practitioners come to pay their respects and join in the celebrations.

Posted By: Ashita Singh