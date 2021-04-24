Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Date: Lord Mahavira was born in the 6th century BCE in Bihar. He was born to queen Trishala and king Siddhartha. Here's all you need to know.

Mahavir Jayanti is an auspicious festival of Jainism and it is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir. Jains across the world celebrate this day with full zeal and zest in loving memory of the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Lord Mahavir was the last spiritual leader of Jainism. According to the Gregorian Calendar, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated in the month of March or April.

When is Mahavir Jayanti in 2021?

This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 25.

How Jains celebrate this day?

On this auspicious day, Jains carry out a procession with the idol of Lord Mahavir and they sing religious songs and celebrate this day with full fervour and enthusiasm. However, this time the celebration of Mahavir Jayanti will look a little different due to the ongoing second wave of coronavirus.

History of Mahavir Jayanti 2021:

Lord Mahavira was also known as Vardhamana. He was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Lord Mahavira was born in the 6th century BCE in Bihar. He was born to queen Trishala and king Siddhartha. He was born on the 13th day of the bright half of the moon, in Chaitra month.

Lord Mahavira had a high interest in meditation and in Jainism. At the age of 30 he took the spiritual path and left his throne to practice Jainism.

What is the observance of Lord Mahavira?

The observance of Lord Mahavira were:

*Ahimsa (Non-Violence)-- He was a firm believer that people should follow the path of non-violence.

*Satya (Truth)-- He believed in saying the truth and being truthful.

*Asteya (Non-Stealing)-- He believed that people should be honest and they should not steal things.

*Brahmacharya (chastity)-- He believed in not indulging in sensual pleasures.

*Aparigraha (non-attachment) -- He believed that people should not attach to non-material things

