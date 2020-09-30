There are several films based on Mahatma Gandhi's life, here we have enlisted 5 movies that traces his journey.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mahatma Gandhi is considered one of the greatest leaders to have ever walked the planet. A true believer of truth and non-violence, he spearheaded the Indian independence movement. His ideology still inspires many, even the film industry has not remained untouched by it. There are several films based on Mahatma Gandhi's life, here we have enlisted 5 movies that traces his journey.

1. Gandhi

The film Gandhi is based on the life of Mahatama Gandhi and this film is written by American writer John Richard Briley. This film was helmed by Richard Attenborough. This film received several awards including Oscars and was highly praised by the critics.

2. Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Sanjay Dutt starrer drama film depicts the story of gangster Munna Bhai and this film revolves around his love for the voice of radio jockey Janhavi. However, in the film, Mumma Bhai starts seeing the spirit of Bapu ( Mahatma Gandhi) who guides him and he starts practising “Gandhigiri” to solve his problem.

3. The Making of Mahatma Gandhi

This 1996 film was a joint production of India-South Africa, and the film was helmed by Shyam Benegal. This film was about the journey of Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa and he spent his life's 21 years there. The film is based on the book by Fatima Meer titled The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma. It received 2 National Film Award in 1996.

4. Gandhi My Father

The film is about the relationship between Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi. This film was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and is based on the biography of Harilal Gandhi, written by Chandulal Bhagubhai Dalal titled Harilal Gandhi: A Life

5. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara

This film is not based on the story of Mahatma Gandhi but is all about the impact after his assassination. This film is about a dementia patient who thinks that he killed Mahatma Gandhi with a toy gun.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma