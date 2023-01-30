Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: 10 Popular And Inspirational Quotes By The Father Of The Nation

MAHATMA GANDHI is known and recognized across the nation as the most inspirational and brave leader in history. Mohandas Karachand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi was an Indian revolutionary, anti-colonial nationalist, and political ethnicity who employed non-violent resistance to lead the successful campaigns for India's independence. The special occasion of Martyrs' Day is observed to pay homage and tribute to the brave fighters who sacrificed their lives for Indian independence including Mahatma Gandhi.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House, New Delhi during his evening prayers. On this day, the government observes two minutes of silence at 11 AM to pay tribute to the leaders and fighters who gave their lives for the country's independence. To remember the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, we bring you some famous and inspirational quotes by him to embed in your lives.

Inspirational Quotes By The Father Of The Nation

"Prayer is not asking. It is a longing of the soul. It is daily admission of one's weakness. It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart."

"There is a higher court than courts of justice and that is the court of conscience. It supersedes all other courts."

"Man's nature is not essentially evil. Brute nature has been known to yield to the influence of love. You must never despair of human nature."

"You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty."

"It is better to be violent if there is violence in our hearts than to put on the cloak of nonviolence to cover impotence."

"A man who was completely innocent offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act."

"All compromise is based on give and take, but there can be no give and take on fundamentals. Any compromise on mere fundamentals is a surrender. For it is all give and no take."

"God demands nothing less than complete self-surrender as the price for the only real freedom that is worth having."

"If a man reaches the heart of his own religion, he has reached the heart of the others too. There is only one God, and there are many paths to him."

"I know, to banish anger altogether from one's breast is a difficult task. It cannot be achieved through pure personal effort. It can be done only by God's grace."