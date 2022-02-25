New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadeva, is one of the principal deities of Hinduism. To honor him, Maha Shivratari is celebrated every in late winter before the arrival of summer. Maha Shivratri or "the Great Night of Shiva" falls in the month of Phalguna as per the North Indian Hindu calendar and Magha as per the South Indian Hindu calendar.

On Maha Shivratri, devotees remember Lord Shiva by chanting prayers, fasting, and meditating on ethics and virtues such as forgiveness, honesty, charity, etc. Ardent devotees keep awake all night, while others visit Shiva temples or go on pilgrimage to Jyotirlingams.

This year, Maha Shivratri will fall on Tuesday, March 1. Here is a look at fasting, Shiva Puja Vidhi, and timings for the same.

Fasting and Shiva Puja Vidhi

One day before Maha Shivratri, devotees should eat only one time, most likely on Trayodashi. On the day of Maha Shivaratri, after finishing morning rituals devotees should take Sankalp i.e. pledge for self-determination and seek God's blessing before starting them to finish them successfully.

For the puja, place a Shiva Lingam on the puja platform. You can also make a Makeshift Shiva Lingam using flour or mud. After shaping Shiva Lingam, perform rituals by offering milk, rose water, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, ghee, sugar, and water. Offer garland made of Bilva leaves on Shiva Ling, and then apply Chandan or Kumkum and show Dhup-Deepa to Lord Shiva. Devotees can also offer flowers. After the puja, do 'dhyaan' and recite Lord Shiva Mantras.

Shubh Muhurat



This year, Maha Shivratri will start at 3:16 am on Tuesday, March 1. The date of Shivratri will end on the second day i.e. Chaturdashi Tithi, Wednesday, March 2 at 10 am.

Phase 1 worship: March 1, Tuesday, from 6:21 pm to 9:27 pm

Phase 2 worship: March 1 from 9:27 pm to 12:33 pm

Phase 3 worship: March 2 from 12:33 pm to 3:39 pm

Phase 4 worship: March 2, from 3:39 am to 6:45 am

