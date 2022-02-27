New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2022 is considered the greatest day of Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees, worship the deity with all religious traditions and perform Rudrabhishek to seek his blessings. Fast is observed by the believers and Mahashivratri 2022 Katha and mantras are also chanted.

As per the Hindu Legends, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on this auspicious day. This year the holy day will be falling on March 1. Lord Shiva never disappoints his devotees but as per the astrological configurations, THESE 5 Zodiac signs will receive special blessings this year. Check here:

Aries

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva was fighting a demon named Andhakasura, when a drop of his sweat touched the ground, and Mangal Dev (Mars) was formed. Therefore, Mars is the ruling planet of Aries will enjoy special blessings from Lord Shiva. Since Planet Mars or Mangal Dev is considered as a part of Shiva, a planet like him gets angry easily. Aries people should worship Lord Shiva as per all rituals on Mahashivratri. Offering Gangajal and cow milk to Lord Shiva will be helpful in their career.

Gemini

People with Gemini as their Zodiacs can expect some good news during the auspicious day. Lord Shiva will be generous to you as he can shower you with special blessings. You may observe changes in marital life, most likely to find improvements in relationships.

Scorpio

Mars is a partial ruler of Scorpio too and hence people with this zodiac sign can also expect good news. The sign is considered to be both hot and cold. You are likely to have more mental peace and balance in life, especially regarding their moods. People under this sign looking for a job may have opportunities coming their way. Perform Abishek of Lord Shiva at the temples this Mahashivratri 2022.

Capricorn

The zodiac Capricorn is ruled by Shani Dev (Saturn) who is considered a close acquaintance of Lord Shiva. Hence those with Capricorn zodiac signs get special blessings from both Shani Dev and Maha Dev. Pray and offer Belpatra (leaves of Stone apple), Ganga Jal, cow milk etc on this Shivratri for happiness and peace.

Aquarius

Saturn or Shani Dev is the ruler of this zodiac as well. So the acquaintance between Lord Shiva and Lord Shani will be beneficial for those who come under this sign. You will get special blessings and for that, you must worship Lord Shiva on this day with fast. You will be successful on the professional front and there will be an increase in wealth as well as income.

Posted By: Ashita Singh