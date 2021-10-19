New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In the series of events and festivals, another special is about to take place and that is Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Maharishi Valmiki is considered the Adi Kavi means the first poet of the Sanskrit language.

His real name was Agni Sharma. The literal meaning of Valmiki is one who was born out of ant-hills. He came to be known with this name as huge ant-hills formed around him during his penance. He cem to be known after he wrote the Maha Kaavya Ramayana.

Among modern historians, it is a topic of much debate to define the exact timings of the birth of Valmiki. His birth anniversary is celebrated on Purnima of Ashvin month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. It will be observed on October 20th, 2021, Wednesday.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Date and time

Purnima Tithi begins- October 19 at 19:03

Purnima Tithi ends- October 20 at 20:26

Sunrise- 06:11

Sunset- 17:46

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Significance

Valmiki was born in a Brahmin family of Bhrigu gotra. His father was Pracheta,( in some texts Sumali is mentioned) and he was given the name Agni Sharma. According to legend he was influenced by Narada and with chanting of word " Mara" he performed penance, During several years of penance the word Mara became "Rama", the name of Lord Vishnu. He learnt the scriptures from Narada and became the ascetics.

According to Nagara Khanda of Skanda Purana Valmiki was born in a Brahmin family and was named Lohajangha. He was a devoted son and was having a devoted wife. Due to twelve long years of no rains in the drought conditions, Lohajangha started robbing people in the forest for the sake of hungry family. In jungle he tried to rob the seven sages Saptarishi. One of the sage Pulaha convinced him to meditate and gave him a mantra also. He started chanting with devotion for several years. He was so engrossed in his penance that ant-hills came around his body. On their return journey sages blessed him with the title Valmiki.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Facts

With the blessings of Lord Brahma, Valmiki composed Maha Kaavya Ramayana, the first kavya, it consists of 24000 shlokas and seven kandas.

According to legend when Rama send Sita to forest, she stayed in Sage Valmiki's ashram. She gave birth to twin sons Lava and Kusha in Valmiki ashram.

According to Vishnudharmottara Purana Valmiki was born in the Treta Yuga as a form of Lord Brahma and later reincarnated as Tulsidas.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal