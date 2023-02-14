Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2023: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Founder Of Arya Samaj To Embed In Your Lives

EVERY YEAR, February 15 is celebrated as Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti. Popularly known as Maharishi Dayanand, he was an Indian philosopher, social leader and founder of the Arya Samaj. He was born on February 12, 1824, in the Kathiawar district of Gujarat to a Brahmin family. According to the Gregorian calendar, his birthday falls on February 12, however, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, Maharishi Dayanand was born on Dashmi of Shukla Paksha of the Phalgun month which falls on February 15 this year. On this special occasion, we bring you some inspirational quotes and teaching of Maharishi Dayanand that you can embed in your lives.

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2023: Quotes

"People say that they understand what I say and I am simple. I am not simple, I am clear."

"A person who consumes the least and contributes most is a mature person, for in giving lies self-growth."

"The greatest musical instrument given to a human being is the voice."

"What is crucial in dealing with loss is not to lose the lesson. That makes you a winner in the most profound sense."

"A value is valuable when the value of value is valuable to oneself."

"The highest form of service is to help a person who is incapable of thanking in return."

"A person who consumes the least and contributes most is a mature person, for in giving lies the self-growth."

"Give the world the best you have and the best will come back to you."

"You want to change others so that you can be free. But, it never works that way. Accept others and you are free."

"Validation of culture of a child is itself a validation of a child itself."

"Enlighten- It cannot be an event. All that is here is non-duality. How will it happen? It is clarity."