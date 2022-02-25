New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dayanand Saraswati, also known as the founder of Arya Samaj was born as Mool Shankar Tiwari on February 12, 1824, in Gujarat. The reason behind his name Mool was because he was born when the Mool Nakshatra prevailed. He was one of the first men who opposed social evils like the caste system, animal sacrifice, child marriage, and discrimination against women.

Dayanand Saraswati is hailed as India's greatest social reformer, philosopher, and leader of the pre-independence era. He inspired millions of people by adding life to the Vedic ideologies. Back in 1876, Dayanand was the first one who gave the call for Swaraj as "India for Indians", and later it was taken up by Lokmanya Tilak.

As per the Hindu calendar, Dayanand was born on the Dashami Tithi of Phalguna Krishna Paksha. Therefore, this year Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti will be celebrated on February 26, 2022.

On the occasion of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti. Here are some of his inspiring quotes have a look:

The works of present life are more important that the whole and entire reliance on wholesale blind fate.

The tongue should express what is in the heart.

The greatest musical instrument given to a human being is the voice.

He is good and wise who always speaks the truth, acts on the dictates of virtue, and tries to make others good and happy.

God has neither form nor colour. He is incorporeal and immense. Whatever is seen in the world describes his greatness.

God is absolutely holy and wise. His nature, attributes, and power are all holy. He is omnipresent, incorporeal, unborn, immense, omniscient, omnipotent, merciful and just. He is the maker, protector, and destroyer of worlds.

Prayer in any form is efficacious because it is an action. It will, therefore, have a result. That is the law of this universe in which we find ourselves.

Salvation is the state of emancipation from the endurance of pain and subjection to birth and death, and of the life of liberty and happiness in the immensity of God.

In life, loss is inevitable. Everyone knows this, yet in the core of most people it remains deeply denied - 'This should not happen to me.' It is for this reason that loss is the most difficult challenge one has to face as a human being.

The soul is one in its nature, but its entities are many.

