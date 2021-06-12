Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021: Send these wishes, quotes and messages to your family and friends to wish them strength and courage.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maharana Pratap was the 13th King of Mewar and is known as the greatest warriors of Indian history. He was titled 'Mewari Rana', who was against the expansion of the Mughal Empire. He was also known for his participation in the Battle of Dewair and Battle of Haldighati. According to the English calendar, Rana was born on May 9, 1540, however, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021 falls on the Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha's Shukla Paksha. This year the special day will be celebrated on June 13, 2021.

As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends to wish them strength and courage.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021 Wishes

Jab Rana ne jab praan gawaye, tab bharat maa ne apna veer suputra khoya….. Chala gaya wo veer, ladta hua apni aakhri saans tak aur bhar gaya hum mein utsah aur umang bharat maa ke liye jeene ka….. Maharana Pratap ki jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnayein.

Bharat Mata ka ye veer putra, har deshwasi ko pyara hai….. Iske veerta ke kisson ne hum sabko yaad dilaya hai, ki jab bhi maa par koi dushman gandi nazar dale, toh naam lekar Rana ka saath mein kardo uska ant….. Bolo Maharana Pratap ki jai!!!!

Aao karein shat shat naman us veery yodha ko, jisne aakhri saans tak jee jaan laga di apni bharat maa ko bachane mein, jisne apne praan Khushi- Khushi gawaye mata ke samman ki Raksha karte hue….. Maharana Pratap ki Jayanti ki dhero badhaiyan.

Haldi ghati ke udh mein jis veer ne machaya tha kohram…. Wo veer jiski veerta dekh kar har dushman kap-kapaya tha, wo yodha jisne apne sahas se har Hindustani ko yehi bataya tha ki maa ke liye praan nyochawar karna hai Gaurav ki baat….. Maharana Pratap ko naman.

Take inspiration from the heroic story of Maharana Pratap who never surrendered to the Mughals and fought for what belonged to him and his people. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Today, let us take some time out and take inspiration from the tales of Maharana’s patriotism and dedication towards his motherland.

The legends and tales of Maharana Pratap define the richness and royalty of the Rajput tradition in India. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Let us take inspiration from the strength and courage of Maharana Pratap Singh and fight for the honour of your country at all times. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti. May the tales of Maharana Pratap Singh’s undefeated courage and spirit continue to inspire you.

If there is anything that you should learn from the legends of Maharana Pratap is self-respect and virtuous behaviour. Heartiest greetings on Maharana Pratap Jayanti

On the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, may his tales of bravery and strength inspire you.

Let us salute that warrior who will continue to inspire generations to come with his courage and determination…. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti!!

I feel proud to be born in the country which also belongs to Maharana Pratap…. Wishing you a very Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021 Quotes

Wo jo sukh mein ati Prasanna aur vipatti mein dar kar jhuk jaate hain, unhein naa hi safalta milti hai aur naa hi unka naam itihas ke panno pe likha jata hai.

Wo vyakti jo ki apne aur apne parivar ki alwava sath mein apne desh ke baare mein bhi soche, wahi hai sachcha nagrik.

Agar tumhara irada nek hai aur mazboot hai toh tumhari parajay nahi balki vijay hogi

Apne amulya Jeevan ko aaram aur sukh ki zindagi banakar bekar karne se behtar ye hai ki tum apna Jeevan apne rashtriya ke liye samarpit karo aur desh ki seva karo.

It's better to serve the nation, instead of wasting this life in living happily and simply.

Those who work or struggle for their work and the world, are remembered forever.

Manushya ka gaurav aur atmsaman uski sab se badi kamai hoti hai, isliye sada inki raksha karna chahiye.

Agar irada neak aur majbut ho, to manushya ki paraajaya nahin, vijay hoti hai.”

It’s the duty of each and every human to abolish dishonesty and injustice from the world.

Time gives its legacy to a powerful and courageous person, so stay steadfast on your way.

Ek mahan shasak ka pahla kartavya hota hai, ki wo apne rajya ka samman aur gaurav bachai.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021 Messages

Maharana Pratap was the epitome of the glorious Rajput tradition of our country. The mannerism and valour of Rajputs have been a source of inspiration to all.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is the birth celebration of this famous past Mewar ruler of this land of jewel battle against the force of Mughal emperor of the country named Akbar.

Let us take inspiration from Rana to love our country and to fight for the honour of our nation…. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

We are fortunate to have inspiring heroes’ stories to motivate us to love our country…. A very Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti!!!

It is the day dedicated to the most inspiring hero of all times who defined love for the nation in the most special way…. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Celebrations of Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be complete only when each one of us will contribute to make our country a nation of Maharana Pratap.

The strength and valour of Rana will inspire the generations to come…. He will always live in our hearts!!! Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti to all.

We are blessed to born on land where lived heroes like Rana…. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Salaam hai us veer ko jisne apne saahas aur parakram se itihas ke panno mein apki jagah hai banayi…. Maharana Pratap Jayanti ki aapko hardik badhai!!!

Aao sath milkar aisa desh banayein jiski kaamna Maharana Pratap ne ki thi aur aaj ke din ko aur bhi khaas banayein…. Maharana Pratap Jayanti ki shubh kamnayein!!!

