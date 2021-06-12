Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021: Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the king’s birthday. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti falls on the Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha's Shukla Paksha.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maharana Pratap was the 16th-century king of Mewar, a region in the south-central part of Rajasthan. He is notable for his military resistance against Mughal expansionism and was also known for his participation in the Battle of Haldighati and Battle of Dewair.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the king’s birthday. According to the English calendar, Rana was born on May 9, 1540. However, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti falls on the Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha's Shukla Paksha.

This year, the auspicious occasion will be celebrated on June 13, 2021. Here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of this day.

History of Maharana Pratap Singh

Born to parents Maharana Udai Singh II and Rani Jeevant Kanwa, Maharana Pratap defeated the Mughal emperor, Akbar three times in 1577, 1578 and 1579 from invading his estate. He belonged to the Sisodyiya Rajput Clan and followed the strict codes of Kshatriya to fight with Akbar.

Pratap was the legendry king who initiated one of the first wars of independence against the Mughals. After his death in 1597, Pratap was succeeded by his eldest son Amar Singh I. Since then, Maharana Pratap’s birthday is celebrated every year with Havans and Pooja at the Maharana Pratap Memorial located in Pearl Hill in Udaipur.

Significance of Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Maharana Pratap Jayanti stands as a symbol of heroism, the spirit of freedom, pride, and valour exhibited by the Mewar king in his life against all odds. Pratap fought for his people and their pride against the Mughal empire. He died due to several injuries incurred during the event on January 29, 1597, at the age of 56 while guarding his state against invaders.

Maharana Pratap’s life serves as an inspiration for many and hence his birthday is celebrated as Maharana Pratap Jayanti to pay homage to the great ruler.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha