Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022: 10 Inspiring Quotes Given By Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar That Leave A Lasting Impact

POPULARLY KNOWN as the 'Father of the Consitution', Dr BR Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 in present-day Madhya Pradesh and was against the social discrimination and prejudices against backward classes in the society. He was one of the chief leaders who formulated the Indian Constitution. He was one of the most prominent leaders and social reformers of the country who fought for the rights of backward castes, women and children in the country. This year marks the 66th death anniversary of Bhimroa Ambedkar.

On December 06, every year India remembers the reforms and contributions made by Bhimroa on his death anniversary. Therefore, we bring you some inspirational quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary today.

Inspirational Quotes by BR Ambedkar

1. "So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you."

2. "Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence."

3. "Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered."

4. "The outcast is a by-product of the caste system. There will be outcasts as long as there are castes. Nothing can emancipate the outcast except the destruction of the caste system."

5. I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity."

6. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society."

7. Every man must have a philosophy of life, for everyone must have a standard by which to measure his conduct. And philosophy is nothing but a standard by which to measure."

8. Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind."

9. Indians today are governed by two different ideologies. Their political ideal set in the preamble of the Constitution affirms a life of liberty, equality and fraternity. Their social ideal embodied in their religion denies them."

10. "Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of proportion, of compensation. In short, Justice is another name of liberty, equality and fraternity."