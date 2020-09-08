Mahalaxmi Vrat Puja 2020: Mahalakshmi Puja is one of the most auspicious days in Hindu culture, know how to perform Vrat Vidhi and Vrat Puja.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mahalaxmi Vrat Puja commenced with Radha Ashtami of the Bhadrapad month and is set to conclude on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami of the Ashwin month. On the final day of the bright fortnight of Ashwin month, women observe Mahalaxmi fast and offer prayer to Goddess Laxmi. This year, Mahalakshmi fast commenced on August 25 and it will end on September 10.

Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami begins with the celebration of the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, hence, it is also known as Radha Ashtami. This day is celebrated with different names, some people call it Durva Ashtami, some celebrate as Jyeshtha Debi puja and some call it Radha Ashtami.

Puja Vidhi

Firstly, take a bath and wear neat and clean clothes. After that, place an idol of Goddess Lakshmi on a red cloth. Apply Kumkum Tilak on her idol and offer fresh flowers, fruits, sweets to Goddess Lakshmi. Singh verses, songs, mantras of Goddess Lakshmi. Light a lamp or incense stick and recite Aarti of Goddess Lakshmi. Then you can resolve the fast after moonrise.

Puja Katha

According to Hindu scriptures, a poor Brahmin, who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, went to seek financial help from God. Lord Vishnu came to help him and said there is a woman who sat in front of the temple daily. Ask her to move in to your house, it will bring wealth and prosperity. The Brahmin followed the instructions and waited for the lady to come.

Then, Goddess Lakshmi came and rejected his plea. She said, “if you want me to come to your place then you and your wife have to observe a 16-day fast. This fast will begin from Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapad month and will end on the Ashtami of Shukla Pakh of Ashwin Month. The Brahmin followed the instructions and impressed Goddess Lakshmi. Since then, all Hindu families observe this fast to seek Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings.

Posted By: Srishti Goel