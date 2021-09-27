New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mahalakshmi vrat starts from the Shukla Paksha Ashtami day of the month Bhadrapad. It is observed after four day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Mahalakshmi vrat is celebrated for sixteen consecutive days. This year it started on September 13 and will end on September 28, 2021.

Mahalakshmi Vrat, is dedicated to Devi Lakshmi, goddess of wealth. As per Bhavishya Purana, when Pandavas lost their wealth to the Kauravas in gambling, Yudhishthira, the eldest of Pandavas asked Lord Krishna for ways to regain wealth. Lord Krishna advised them to observe Mahalakshmi vrat. Since then, devotees across the nation observe this auspicious fast to strengthen their financial condition.

The day falls on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami of the month Bhadrapad of the Hindu Lunar Calendar. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Mahalakshmi Vrat Samapan 2021: Date and time

Ashtami tithi starts September 28 at 06:17 pm

Ashtami tithi ends September 29 at 08:30 pm

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2021: Significance

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi and rituals

- Wake up early in the morning, take bath and clean the puja place.

- It is a day-long fast so take Sankalp for it.

- On a platform install idol of Mahalakshmi.

- Shriyantra is kept near idol.

- A kalash filled with water is placed in front of the idol, a coconut is placed on it.

- Offer flowers, fruits and naivedya to goddess.

- Lit a ghee deepak and dhoop.

- Recite katha, bhajans and perform prayers.

- Chanting of Mahalakshmi Strotam brings prosperity and wealth.

- In some regions devotees also worship Suryadev and at the time of Sunrise, daily for all the sixteen days arghya is offered.

- The fast is concluded on Ashwin Krishna Ashtami.

- Evening prayers to Goddess Lakshmi are offered.

- On the last day Purna Kumbha, the Kalash is worshipped.

- The kalash and coconut is smeared chandan ( sandalwood), turmeric paste and kumkum. It is the symbol of Goddess Lakshmi.

- On the last day to please Goddess Lakshmi nine different varieties of sweets and savouries are offered.

- Aarti is performed to appease the Goddess Lakshmi.

- Prasad is distributed among all the devotees.

