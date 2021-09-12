This year the special festival will be falling on September 13, 2021. This vrat is observed for sixteen days so it will end on Krishna ashtami of Ashwin month. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maa Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, and this fast and rituals are performed to please Maa Lakshmi to gain prosperity and happiness. It is observed on the Shukla Paksha Ashtami of the month Bhadrapad of Hindu Lunar Calendar.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2021: Date and time

Ashtami tithi starts September 13 at 03:10 pm

Ashtami tithi ends September 14 at 01:09 pm

In Hindu religion, udaya tithi is considered for celebration of the festival, so fast will be observed by many devotees on September 14th.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2021: Significance

Bhavishya Purana states that when Pandavas lost their wealth to the Kauravas in gambling, Yudhishthira, the eldest of Pandavas asked Lord Krishna to ways to regain wealth. Lord Krishna advised to observe Mahalakshmi vrat.

Mahalakshmi vrat starts from the Shukla Paksha Ashtami day of the month Bhadrapad. It is observed after four day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Mahalakshmi vrat is celebrated for sixteen consecutive days. This vrat is observed to please Goddess Mahalakshmi for wealth and prosperity.

Durva Ashtami vrat is also observed on the same day, on this day Durva Grass is worshipped. Shukla Paksha Ashtami of the month Bhadrapad is also observed as Radha Jayanti or Radha Ashtami. This day is also celebrated as Jyeshth Devi Puja and continuesly three days puja is performed.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi and rituals

- Wake up early in the morning, take bath and clean the puja place.

- It is a day long fast so take Sankalp for it.

- On a platform install idol of Mahalakshmi.

- Shriyantra is kept near idol.

- A kalash filled with water is placed in front of the idol, this symbolises prosperity.

- Offer flowers, fruits and naivedya to goddess.

- Lit a ghee deepak and dhoop.



- Recite katha, bhajans and perform prayers.

- Aarti at the end is done to appease the goddess.

- Fast is concluded in the evening after prayers.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2021: Mantra

1. Lakshmi Beej Mantra

Om hreen shreen Lakshmibhyo namah

2. Mahalakshmi Mantra

Om shreen hreen shreen kamle

kamlalaye praseed praseed

Om shreen hreen shreen

Mahalakshmiaye namah

3. Lakshmi Gayatri Mantra

Om shree Mahalaxmiaye ch vidmahe Vishnu patnaye ch dhimahi tanno Lakshmi prachodayat Om.

