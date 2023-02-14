Maha Shivratri: 7 Easy To Try Vrat-Friendly Recipes To Cherish At Home

HINDUS annually celebrate Shivratri, one of the most blessed festival, in homage to Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri will fall on a Saturday this year, on February 18th. The "nirjala" vrat, during which followers of Lord Shiva are permitted to consume fruits, milk, specific vegetables, and non-grain products at any time of the day, is about to begin.

Fruit And Dry Fruit

Fruit chaat, fruit salads, and fruit milkshakes are all traditional Sivaratri foods, and they are available to devotees. Additionally offered are dry fruits such as almonds, walnuts, dates, cashews, raisins, and dried apricots.

Sabudana Vada

Vegetarian-friendly, crispy, and crunchy! In every Indian home, vadas are a favorite. In addition to peanuts, potatoes, and a tonne of spices, this recipe for vada includes vegan-friendly sabudana pearls.

Vadas And Pakodas

Spices that are forbidden during a fast should not be used for making aloo pakoda, raw banana vadas, or singhada flour pakoda. For flavour, spices like sendha namak, black pepper, green cardamom, cinnamon, ajwain, and black peppercorns should be used.

Puri Kootoo Ke Aate

You may use kootu ka atta, which is simply buckwheat flour, in a variety of delicious meals this Mahashivratri. For the ideal vrat recipe, try this puri cooked with kootoo ka atta, boiled potatoes, green chilies, and black salt. You could instead eliminate the potatoes and make some delectable gluten-free buckwheat pancakes by combining the flour and water to make a thin batter.

Fruits

Fruits are your best allies when you're fasting! You can make a fruit chaat or eat whatever fruit you choose. However, it should be remembered that salt should normally be avoided while fasting.

Chaat Shakarkandi

Shakramandi ki chaat is a delicious combination of spices, rock salt, and sweet potatoes that is mixed together for a tasty midday snack. It is tangy, fast, and definitely vegan-friendly!

Position Of Paneer Vratwale

With this interesting treat, you may sate your evening hunger. These vegan-friendly buns are filled with high-protein paneer, which will keep you full for a long time.