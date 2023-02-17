Maha Shivratri 2023: Things Married Couples Can Learn From Lord Shiv And Goddess Parvati's Relationship

IN HINDU mythology, all the gods and goddesses had imperfect love affairs despite seeming to have perfect relationships overall. Every city or state in India has a particular type of god, and there are numerous Hindu gods to choose from.

Nowadays, the mythology surrounding each temple in our nation, the history behind its building, the deity that is worshipped there, and the practises around it all attract people. This year, Mahashivratri will be held on February 18.

Furthermore, according to Hinduism, Lord Shiva and Lady Parvati have an indestructible tie. A man and woman are regarded as the incarnations of Shiva and Parvati when they take the seven pheras all around the Agni in marriage; it was their stage of loving purity.

It is impossible to imagine the depth of Shiva and Parvati's love. "There is no such thing as the end of life," said Lord Shiva to his better half, Parvati ji, "but without you, my darling, there is no life."

Do you know that, in accordance with devotion, Goddess Parvati sacrificed herself on the sacred pyre when Lord Shiva performed Tandava, almost bringing about the end of the world?

Mention Lord Shiva and Lady Parvati talk about respect. When it came to making judgements, they both used to hold each other in such high regard. Shiva and Parvati are typically portrayed as having a good relationship. They were always able to communicate.

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were often talking to each other, exchanging questions and answers, and they never withheld anything from each other.

Both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati acknowledged that all parents make mistakes and that parenting abilities are developed with time.

No matter the difficulty, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati always ensure that she comes first. Shiva is the one who always places Parvati at the top of the priority list.

