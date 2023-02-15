Maha Shivratri 2023: Powerful Mantras And Songs Of Lord Shiva To Chant On This Day

Many people are unaware that Maha Shivratri actually means "The Greatest Night Of Shiva," which indicates that Lord Shiva performed the Shiva Tandav, commonly known as the cosmic dance, on this day. The heavenly union of Lord Shiva and Parvati took place on the day of Mahashivratri. This year, Maha Shivratri will be observed on February 18, a Saturday, in the Hindu month of Phalguna.

The moon's influence is at its weakest on the 14th lunar night, just before Maha Shivratri, and this will be the greatest time to look within and spend time in contemplation. The mind settles down, and we develop a heavenly connection with Lord Shiva when we focus our mental energy inside at that moment.

Maha Shivratri 2023 Mantras to Chant

Mantra for health and wealth: Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram, Sada Vasantam Hridayaaravinde, and Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami

Mantra for longevity: Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtiwardham; Urwarukmivbandhanaan Mrityormuksheey Mamritat.

Mantra to improve concentration: Om Tatpurushaay Vidmahe Vidmahe Mahadevaay Deemahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

Mantra to eradicate fear: Om Namah Shivaay

Mantra to seek Lord Shiva's blessings: Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

Maha Shivratri 2023 Songs

Kaun Hai Voh

No matter how many times you have watched Prabhas's Baahubali, whenever this song is played, it takes us to a different world. Interestingly, in the film as well, the character of Prabhas (Baahubali) is seen as a great devotee of Lord Shiva.

Bolo Har Har

Rapper Badshah won everyone's heart when he rapped "Bolo Har Har" for Ajay Devgn's Shivaay. The song is upbeat and all about the various names of Lord Shiva.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

As the saying goes, "old is gold." The forward-looking song from the Rajesh Khanna-starrer movie named "Aap ki Kasam" is "No one can ever get over it," only if you're a lover of old Hindi songs.

Namo Namo

Namo Namo is a popular song from the movie Kedarnath, which is sung by Amit Trivedi. It highlights the strength of Lord Shiva and how he helps his devotees.