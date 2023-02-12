Maha Shivratri 2023: 5 Popular Temples In South India That You Must Visit

INDIA IS a diverse country with numerous cultures and festivals associated with it. One of the popular festivals of the country is Maha Shivratri. It is celebrated every year in the month of February with great grandeur and devotion. Maha Shivratri refers to the night when Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance called Tandava. In every month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, there is a Shivaratri "night of Shiva" on the day before the new moon.

According to the legends, Maha Shivratri marks the occasion when Lord Shiva performed the Tandava Nritya for the first time and also celebrates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddes Parvati. It is considered auspicious to visit Lord Shiva's temples and worship the deity. Therefore, we bring you a compiled list of famous temples in South India that you must visit at this festival.



1. Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Srisailam

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Temple or Srisailam Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati and is located at Srisailam in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. It is commonly known as Srisailam temple and the darshan timings are from 4:30 AM to 10:00 AM with free entry fees.

2. Brihadeshwara Temple, Thanjavur

It is a Saivite Hindu temple located on the south bank of the Cauvery river in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. It is commonly known as Thanjai Kovil and Peruvudaiyar Kovil and is built in a Chola architecture. It is the highest pyramidal shrine temple in South India.

3. Murdeshwar Temple, Karnataka

Murudeshwar Temple is famous for being the world's second-tallest Shiva statue. Murudeshwara is a temple town in Bhatkala Taluk, North Canara district in Coastal Karnataka, and is located on the main Mangalore, Karwar Highway.

4. Virupaksha Temple, Hampi

It is located in Hampi n Hampi in the Vijayanagara district of Karnataka. It is designed and decorated with delicately carved pillars, with nine-tiered eastern gateways. The temple is surrounded by gateways, courtyards, pillared cloisters, and smaller shrines.

5. Vadakkunnathan Temple, Kerala

It is an ancient temple in South India dedicated to Lord Shiva in the city of Thrissur, Kerala. This temple is a classic example of the architectural style and has one monumental tower on each of the four sides of the temple.