Maha Shivratri 2023: Popular Legendary Stories Around The Celebration Of This Festival

MAHA SHIVRATRI is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus all over the country. Maha Shivratri is a festival that is the amalgamation of two strong forces in the universe Shiva and Goddess Shakti. Shiva is known as the God of Death, whereas Goddess Shakti is known as the power that destroys evil powers on Earth. This festival is also known as the 'Greatest Night Of Lord Shiva' and is celebrated with numerous traditions and rituals across parts of the country.

This festival also commemorates the day when Lord Shiva performed Tandava for the first time. Maha Shivratri is a festival which has its origins linked to several versions and popular stories from the past. Read below some popular and most-believed stories that revolve around the celebration of this auspicious festival.

1. Brahma-Vishnu Fight

As per the legends, Shivratri is celebrated as the day when God Brahma and Lord Vishnu got into a major fight about their supremacy over each other. This led to Lord Shiva being angry and punishing them by taking the form of a massive fire that spread across the length of the universe. Now, both Lord Vishnu and Brahma tried to end the fire in order to prove their powers. Brahma then lied which further angered Shiva greatly who cursed that no one would ever pray to him.

2. Nilkantha

According to religious texts, it is believed that during the churning of the ocean called, Samudra Manthan, a pot of poison emerged from the ocean. All the Gods and the demons got terrified, as they believed that the poison might destroy the entire universe. Lord Shiva, in order to save the world, drank the deadly poison but held it in his throat instead of swallowing it completely. This resulted in his throat turning blue, because of which he came to be known as 'Nilkantha' the one with the blue throat.

3. Marriage Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati

According to multiple beliefs, the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati took place numerous times at different places. Their marriage took place a day before Amavasya in the month of Phalguna. Lord Vishnu took care of all the preparations for their wedding and acted as Goddess Parvati's brother in the marriage ceremony. This story narrates how Lord Shiva married the second time to SHakrti, his divine consort.

4. Bilva Leaves

Bale is one of the most sacred trees, associated with its medicinal properties. It is believed that there was a hunter who killed many birds in a forest. The hunter was once chased by a lion and he climbed a Bilva tree to save himself. The lion waited for the whole night, however, to keep himself safe, the hunter kept plucking the leaves of the Bilva tree and dropped them below. These leaves fell on a Shiva linga which was located at the bottom of the tree. Lord Shiva was pleased by the offerings of bilva leaves and saved the hunter from the lion. This story revolves around the auspiciousness of worshipping Lord Shiva with Bilva leaves on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

