Maha Shivratri 2023 On February 18 Or 19? Check Date, Timings And Rituals For The Day

MAHA SHIVRATRI is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated across the country. It is usually celebrated in the month of February or March with great devotion and dedication. It is a nightlong festival celebrated with grand festivities around different parts of the country. There are numerous legends behind the celebration of this festival. It is believed that this day marks the occasion of the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Phalguna.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Date And Timings

This year, according to Drik Panchang, the festival of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 18. The Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 08:02 PM on February 18 and will end at 04:18 PM on February 19, 2023.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:14 PM to 09:25 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:25 PM to 12:36 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:36 AM to 03:46 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:46 AM to 06:57 AM, Feb 19

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Rituals

On Maha Shivratri, people take baths in the morning and evening to perform Shiva puja. Devotees breakfast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get the maximum benefit of the Vrat. Maha Shivratri puja is always performed during the Nishita Kaal. The Shodashopachara puja includes sixteen steps, which are as follows:

1. Dhyana: Meditate

2. Asana: Place the diol of Lord Shiva on a wooden platform covered with a piece of clean and unused cloth

3. Padya: Sprinkle water on the Lord Shiva's feet

4. Arghya: Offer water to the diety

5. Achaman: Pour some water on your right palm and consume it

6. Snana: Sprinkle some water on the deity

7. Vastra: Offer a fresh piece of white cloth to the deity

8. Yagnopaveeth: Offer the sacred Janeu and Akshat

9. Gandha: Offer Chandan paste or natural perfume

10. Pushpa: Offer Datura flowers, Vilva leaves

11. Dhoop: Offer incense sticks

12. Deep: Offer an oil or ghee lamp

13. Naivedhya: Offer bhog to God

14. Pradakshina: Circumambulate: Stand up on your feet and turn around from your right, do Namaskar

15. Offer your salutations by performing the Aarti

16. Pushpanjali: Conclude the puja by offering flowers and doing pranam