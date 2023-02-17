Maha Shivratri 2023: 5 Lord Shiva Temples In Delhi-NCR That You Must Visit To Witness The Grand Celebrations

THE FESTIVAL of Maha Shivratri is just a day ahead and the preparations are in full swing. It is celebrated every year on the 14th dark fortnight in the month of Phalguna, normally in the month of February and March. It is a nightlong festival celebrated with grand festivities around different parts of the country. This day marks the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the first time when Lord Shiva performed Tandava.

On this special occasion, people observe a day-long-fast, visit Lord Shiva temples and perform puja. Therefore, if you're planning to visit Lord Shiva temples in Delhi-NCR, look at our compiled list.

1. Shri Gauri Shankar Mandir, Chandni Chowk Road

Located on the busiest roads of Chandni Chowk, Gauri Shankar temple is one of the oldest and most popular temples in the city. It is popular for its 800-year-old lingam located at the front of this temple. It is a popular temple situated at the heart of Old Delhi.

2. Prachin Neeli Chatri Mandir, Yamuna Bazar

It is an ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to popular beliefs, the eldest Pandava brother, Prince Yudhishthira of Mahabharata, established the temple and the Nigambodh Ghat adjacent to it and conducted Aswamedha Yajna from here. The temple is located at Yamuna Bazar close to the Bahadur Shahi Gate of Salimgarh Fort, Ring road.

3. Shiv Mandir Gufa Wala, Preet Vihar

This temple is located in Preet Vihar and is situated inside an ancient cave. This temple is beautifully built with a park befitting for a picnic. The temple is approximately 22 years old and one of the most famous Lord Shiva temples in Delhi.

4. Shri Shiv Durga Mandir, Punjabi Bagh

Located at Punjabi Bagh in Delhi, Shri Shiv Durga Mandir was established in 1983. Grand celebrations take place on Maha Shivratri and thousands of devotees from across the country.