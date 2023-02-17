Maha Shivratri 2023: Do's And Don'ts To Keep In Mind For Devotees Of Lord Shiva

THE FESTIVAL of Maha Shivratri is amongst the most prominent festivals of Hindu culture. Maha Shivratri actually means 'The Greatest Night Of Shiva," which indicates that Lord Shiva performed the Shiva Tandava on this day. This day is also observed to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Maha Shivratri. The observance of Maha Shivratri is different from the celebration of Shivratri falls every month and in total 12 times in a year.

This popular festival is celebrated across different parts of the country such as Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and many more. It is a night-long festival celebrated with grand festivities around the country. While observing fast and celebrating this auspicious day, there are some important things that people should keep in mind. Read below the list of some do's and don'ts to keep in mind on this festival.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Do's

1. On Maha Shivratri, wake up early in the morning during sunrise or Brahma Muhurta.

2. The Sankalp for Maha Shivratri fasting is taken a day before the vrat after taking a bath in the morning and while doing Shiv Puja.

3. Devotees should take bath and wear clean clothes.

4. The ones observing Maha Shivratri fast should chant 'Om Namah Shivay'during the day.

5. As the puja of this festival is performed at the night, one should take a bath again in the evening before conducting the puja.

6. People who are suffering from certain health conditions or are on medication should consult their doctor before going ahead with fasting.

7. The offerings for Lord Shiva must include milk, datura, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yoghurt, ghee, honey and sugar.

8. Devotees should break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get the maximum benefits of the Vrat, as per Drikpanchang.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Dont's

1. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, devotees should abstain from consuming food made from rice, wheat or pulses.

2. One should never consume non-vegetarian food items such as meat, chicken and others on this day. Other than this, foods which are tamasic in nature must also be avoided.

3. One should not offer coconut water to the Shivling of Lord Shiva.