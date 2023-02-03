Maha Shivratri 2023: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi Of This Auspicious Day

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Maha Shivratri is generally celebrated in the month of February and March. It is a festival where devotees across the country worship Lord Shiva with utmost devotion and dedication. It is an exuberant nightlong festival with explosive celebrations across the country. Maha Shivratri night marks the celebration of the union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Phalguna. As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Shiva tied the knot with Goddess Parvati and since then the day is celebrated as Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Mahashivatri is known as the 'The Great Night Of Shiva' and is the most significant Hindu festival of the Indian spiritual calendar. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 08:02 PM on February 18 and will end at 04:18 PM on February 19, 2023. The Shivratri Parana time is from 06:57 AM to 03:25 PM.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Significance

Shivratri is the great festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, The Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha is known as Maha Shivratri as per the South Indian calendar. It is an auspicious day when devotees take bath in the morning and evening before doing Shiva puja and visiting the temple. Devotees on this special day also pay an ode to Mahadev and seek his blessings.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Rituals

Devotees of Lord Shiva observe the Shivaratri Festival by following the prescribed rituals with sincerity and devotion. All through the day, devotees abstain from eating food and break their fast only the next morning, after the nightlong worship. Ritual baths of Shivalinga in the numerous Shiva temples by Shiva worshippers, mainly women, are another significant feature of Shivratri customs and traditions. Devotees strongly believe that ritual worship of Lord Shiva on the auspicious day of Shivaratri absolves them of past sins and they are blessed with Moksha.