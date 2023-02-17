Maha Shivratri 2023: Complete List of Essentials Needed To Perform Lord Shiva Puja At Home

ONE OF the most prominent Indian festivals includes Maha Shivratri. Popularly known as the 'Greatest Night Of Lord Shiva', it is commemorated to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It falls on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna, typically in late February or early March. hi year, the festival of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 18 across the country.

Maha Shivratri is a night of fasting, praying and meditation as the devotees seek the blessing of the deity, Lord Shiva. It is believed that the devotees who practice fast and worship Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri attain spiritual enlightenment, strength and guidance.

This festival honours the bond of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is also celebrated as the day when Lord Shiva performed Tandava for the first time. In every month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, there is a Shivaratri, "night of Shiva" on the day before the new moon.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat

This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 18 in the country. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 08:02 PM on February 18 and end at 04:18 PM on February 19, 2023. The Nishita Kaal Puja Time will be from 12:10 AM to 01:01 AM on February 19.

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:14 PM to 09:25 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:25 PM to 12:36 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:36 AM to 03:46 AM, Feb 19

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:46 AM to 06:57 AM, Feb 19

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Essentials

Some items are necessary for performing puja on this auspicious day are as follows:

1. Sandalwood

2. Milk, Water and Bel Leaves

3. A photo of Lord Shiva

4. Cotton wicks

5. Kalash or copper pot

6. White cloth for placing Shivling

7. Ghee

8. Camphor

9. Vermillion

10. Vibhoothi- the holy ash

11. Bilwa leaves

12. Arka flowers