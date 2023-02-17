Maha Shivratri 2023: All You Need To Know About 'Jyotirlingas' In India

IF YOU are a true follower of Lord Shiva, you must visit the Jyotirlingas, which are his most revered temples. They are symbolic representations of Lord Shiva shrines and are regarded as the most sacred location to worship the Almighty. It is said that paying them a visit on Mahashivratri 2023 will bring spiritual fulfilment and mental calm.

Ghrishneshwar Temple, Maharashtra

The 12-Jyotirlinga shrine of Lord Shiva, Grishneshwar, is located in India and features red rocks and sculptures of gods and goddesses. The Ajanta and Ellora caves, as well as the Nandi Bull, are all located there. Visit the temple to witness the largest festival of the year on Mahashivratri 2023.

Ramanathaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

The southernmost Jyotirlinga in India is Rameshwaram, which is situated on an island and provides a breathtaking view of the area. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India and is thought to have been constructed by Lord Rama after he slew Ravana. The Ramanathaswamy Temple and Varanasi of the South are other names for it.

Nageshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, Gujarat

One of the Jyotirlingas in India, the Nageshwar Temple is a tall idol of Lord Shiva located on the shore of Saurashtra, Gujarat. It is additionally referred to as the Nagnath Temple and is situated close to the Arabian Sea, offering a lovely view of the azure waves.

Vaidyanath Temple, Jharkhand

An important Hindu temple in Deogarh is the temple of Vaidyanath. Devotees go great distances to adore Lord Shiva during Mahashivratri. The linga was scheduled to be transported by Ravana to Sri Lanka, but Lord Vishnu stepped in, and the linga stayed put instead.

Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, Maharashtra

Jyotirlingas, which can be seen in Nashik, offer a peaceful environment for meditation. The Godavari river, sometimes referred to as the Gautami Ganga, originates in Trimbakeshwara, which is close to the Brahmagiri mountain. A fair is conducted during Maha Shivratri, and the neighbourhood comes alive in honour of Lord Shiva's magnificent night.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh

One of the nation's jyotirlingas is the Kashi Viswanath temple, which is also known as the Golden Temple of Varanasi. Worshippers congregate here during Maha Shivratri to present offerings to the linga, and they carry out their rites in the neighbouring Ganga River.