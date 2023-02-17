Maha Shivratri 2023: 5 Easy-To-Make Dessert Recipes To Make Your Shivratri Celebrations 'Sweet'

IT IS THAT time of the year when everyone around the country prepares to worship Lord Shiva in grand festivities. Maha Shivratri is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha (the fourteenth day during the waxing phase of the Lunar cycle in the Phalguna month as per the Purnima calendar or Magha calendar). This festival is celebrated for various reasons, including the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and the first time when Lord Shiva performed Tandava.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees worship Lord Shiva in his various forms and observe a day-long fast. The puja for this festival is performed at midnight when devotees pay an ode to Shiva and seek his blessings. Lord Shiva embodies Purusha (mindfulness), whereas Goddess Parvati has a persona of Prakriti (nature). Their divine union facilitates creation in the universe. To celebrate this special occasion, we bring you some easy-to-make, vrat friendly recipes to relish on this day.

1. Vrat Halwa

The ingredients for vrat halwa for Maha Shivratri include buckwheat flour, jaggery, water chestnut flour etc. This sweet dessert can be relished at the time of fasting throughout the day.

2. Kaju Katli

Kaju katli or kaju barfi is one of the most favourite Indian sweet dishes consumed on almost every festival or special occasion. It is a super delicious sweet made with cashew nuts, sugar and cardamom powder.

3. Atta Ladoo

Atta ladoo is a traditional sweet snack made with whole wheat flour, sweetener and loads of ghee. The ingredients for this recipe include whole wheat flour, jaggery ghee, nuts and cardamom powder.

4. Makhana Kheer

Makhana kheer is a great replacement for normal rice kheer and can be made quickly without any hassle. It is a creamy Indian pudding made using puffed lotus seeds or makhana, milk, sugar and ghee.

5. Sevaiyan

Sevaiyan is made with milk sugar and flavoured with green cardamom, saffron and kewra water. It is a perfect sweet recipe that will not only relish your taste buds but will also keep you satiated for longer hours. The ingredients for this sweet dish include vermicelli, nuts, ghee, milk, saffron and cardamom powder.