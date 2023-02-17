Maha Shivratri 2023: 5 Bollywood Celebrity-Inspired Outfits To Exude Elegance At Shivratri Puja

MAHA SHIVRATRI is amongst one of the most prominent festivals of the Hindu religion. This auspicious festival is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Phalguna, generally in late February or late March. As per Hindu beliefs, Maha Shivratri is celebrated to commemorate the day when Lord Shiva performed Tandava and also the day of the union between Shiva and Shakti. This festival is celebrated in various parts of the country with different traditions and rituals.

One common tradition of Maha Shivratri is observing a whole day's fast and worshipping Lord Shiva along with Goddess Parvati in the evening. From sarees to suits, Bollywood divas have set a benchmark for fashion. Therefore, you can take cues from Bollywood celebrities to amp up your fashion game in Shivratri puja.

1. Kiara Advani

The newlywed actress, Kiara Advani never fails to impress her fans with her upgraded wardrobe and trendy fashion game. You can choose to wear this off-white saree with embroidery over it. Along with minimal makeup, you can add accessories such as bracelets, rings, necklaces and jhumkas to complete your overall look.

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif slays every outfit with glam and comfort. You can pair a net saree similar to this and pair it along with bangles, stud earrings and nude makeup.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is looking glorious in this green silk saree with shining borders over its edges. You can opt to wear this saree at Shivratri puja and style it with some shimmer bangles, vibrant makeup and other accessories.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista and aces every outfit with glamour. You can always wear an Anarkali suit for this festive day. The Anarkali suits offer great comfort and are suitable for any and every occasion. You can opt for an embroidered anarkali and pair it with shimmery makeup, a choker necklace and bracelets.

5. Manushi Chillar

Manushi looks elegant and royal as she paired this red mirrored suit with minimal makeup. You can pair this suit with red bold makeup, a necklace, kohl-rimmed eyes and bangles.