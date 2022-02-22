New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2022 is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. The day falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. And, this year Maha Shivratri 2022 will be observed in March 2022. The Chaturdashi Tithi Krishna Paksha Phalguna is considered the greatest night of Lord Shiva.

The Greatest night of Shiva or Shivratri is marked to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. On this auspicious day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and the puja is observed during midnight. They also pay an ode to Mahadev and seek his blessings

When is Maha Shivratri 2022?

The festival of Maha Shivratri will fall on March 1, 2022.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Time

The Chaturdashi tithi for the greatest night of Shiva will begin at 3:16 AM on March 1 and ends at 1:00 AM on March 2.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Shiva Puja on Maha Shivratri is performed during Nishtita Kaal or midnight. The Devotees perform Shiva Puja in all four Prahars. Here are the shubh muhurat of all Prahars for Maha Shivratri.

The First Prahar timing will begin at 6:21 PM and end at 9:27 PM (March 1)

The second Prahar timing will begin at 9:27 PM (March 1) and end at 12:33 AM (March 2)

The third Prahar timing will begin at 12:33 AM (March 2) and end at 3:39 AM (March 2)

The Fourth Prahar will bein at 3:39 AM and end at 6:45 AM (March 2)

Maha Shivratri 2022: Significance

As per Hindu Beliefs, on this auspicious day Lord Shiva reunites with Goddess Parvati at midnight of Shivratri, and thus this day is celebrated with full zeal and zest across the nation. As per another tale, Maha Shivratri commemorates the day when the Linga form of Lord Shiva appeared for the first time.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that on this day, Samundra Manthan took place, and God Shiva swallowed the poison that came out of the Manthan between the gods and the demons. As Lord Shiva swallowed the poison, his throat turned blue, and since then, he is known as the Neelkantha.

