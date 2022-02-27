New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is a melting pot of various cultures, religions, traditions, ethnicities, etc. Because of this, the country observes various festivals throughout the year, Mahashivratri being one of them. Celebrated annually in honor of Lord Shiva, the name also refers to the night when he performs the heavenly dance. This year, Mahashivratri will fall on Tuesday, March 1.

However, many of us must have also heard about 'Shivaratri'. It is to be noted that it is not the same as Mahashivratri.

Here's a look at the difference between the Shivratri and Mahashivratri.

1. While Shivratri occurs every month, Mahashivratri is the great night of Shiva that occurs only once a year.

2. Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha every month. It is also called Pradosh. The 14th day of every lunar month is known as Shivratri. So, there are 12 Shivratris in a year that occur a day before the new moon. On each Shivratri, devotees conduct puja to honor Lord Shiva.

3. Mahashivratri is the most significant one of the 12 Shivratris. It takes place in the month of Falgun on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. The day is celebrated by devotees with much devotion and joy.

4. Finally, according to legends, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Falgun, i.e. Mahashivratri.

Meanwhile, here's a look at Mahashivratri 2022 Tithi and timings:

Date: March 1, 2022

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:26 AM to 01:00 AM, Mar 02

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:44 PM to 09:47 PM, March 1

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:47 PM to 12:51 AM, March 2

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:51 AM to 03:54 AM, March 2

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:54 AM to 06:57 AM, March 2

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:16 AM on March 1, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on March 2, 2022

