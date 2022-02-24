New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2022 is observed every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. Maha Shivratri 2022 is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus. As per Hindu mythology, the day of Maha Shivratri is considered as one of the greatest days of Lord Shiva as on that day Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva got married.

On a holy day, to seek blessings from the Deity, devotees observe fast and perform Rudhraabhishek. As per sayings, Rudhraabhishek a ritual that is performed on Maha Shivratri 2022 to ward off all the evils and negativities from life. It is one of the sacred rituals to appease Shiva, also known as Rudra.

How to perform Rudraabhishek on Maha Shivratri 2022:

Rudhraabhishek Puja Samagri

Shiva Linga

A piece of fresh cloth for covering the chowki

Dhatura, Bel Patra, Kaneri flowers, White flower and Rose

Paan

Supari, Laung and Elaichi

Dhoop/Agarbatti

Durva

Dia

A fresh piece of cloth

Camphor for aarti

Bhasma or Vibhuti

Chandan

Janeu

Akshat

Naiveidhya

Pure Ghee

Raw milk

Fruits

Panchamrit

Coconut with husk

Shringi

Kalava

Panch Patra

Water

Gangajal

Rudhraabhishek Puja Vidhi for Maha Shivratri 2022:

On a silver plate, place Shiva Linga and Light dia with pure ghee and place it to the right of the Shiva Linga.

Sit on the asana facing East while linga in the north and cover your head while performing puja.

Do Achamanya while chanting OM Keshavaya Namah, OM Narayanaya Namah, OM Madhavaya Namah and OM Hrishikeshaya Namah.

Sprinkle some Ganga Jal on your Asana and yourself for purification while invoking the deities.

Now offer Bel Patra to Shiva Linga while chanting OM Namah Shivaya.

Now, gently move the Shiva Linga from the chowki to a big tray. Please Note, place Shiva Linga on a Bel Patra before performing the Rudrabhishek.

Begin the rituals by doing tilak, offering some Akshat, water while chanting 'OM Namah Shivaya'.

Now, offer the Panchamrit. Gently pour it on the Shiva Linga and then, offer water and akshat, followed by the Abhishek with Chandan water also offer Vastra, Janeu.

Apply Chandan with three fingers and then offer Akshat.

Now, offer Bel Patra (upside down, Bhasma, Durva and flowers. Then, offer the dhoop, followed by aarti.

Then offer fruits, Panchamrit, paan, supari, laung and elaichi, coconut, Dakshina, as Naivedhya while sprinkling some water. Conclude the puja by chanting the Maha Mrityunjay mantra and by performing aarti with camphor.

Posted By: Ashita Singh