New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals for the devotees of Lord Shiva and it is celebrated all over India every year with great enthusiasm and fervour. The festival is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi Krishna Paksha (fourteenth day during the waxing phase of the Lunar cycle in the Phalguna month as per the Purnimant calendar or Magha (as per the Amavasyant calendar).

Devotees of Lord Shiva observe a day-long fast on this day and are allowed to consume only certain foods as part of the ‘vrat’ discipline and remain energetic to stay awake the whole night.

If you are also going to observe the auspicious fast then here are some of the ‘vrat-friendly’ recipes that you could opt for during fasting and celebrate the festival in an amazing way.

Sabudana khichdi

One of the main things which a person should keep in mind while keeping Maha Shivratri fast is to stay away from pulses. The best way to keep yourself full while you have the intake of carbohydrates is to have a non-cereal food source, sabudana. Sabudana is one one the ‘vrat-friendly’ food that will provide nourishment to your body and also will help you to enable you to adhere to your fasting guidelines.

Sabudana Paratha

Add a touch of taste to your old recipes and try this coarsely ground peanut, tomato, potato, coriander, green chilli, cumin sabudana paratha. This recipe will not only fill your stomach, but you will also enjoy the taste.

Kuttu chila

This is one of the recipes that will provide you with full energy and also keep your stomach full. Kuttu Chila is made up of buckwheat flour or kuttu ka atta.

Makhana-kheer

Makhana also known as Lotus seeds is one of the food items which is super healthy for your health and will serve as a fasting conducive diet. Hence you can have Makhana Kheer break your fast.

Aloo-jeera

Aloo Jeera is one of the lip-smacking recipes which not only fill your stomach but will be best for your tastebuds. Made with cooked potatoes with cumin, coriander, turmeric is one the best recipe to try during the fast phase.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen