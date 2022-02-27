New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri is just around the corner and preparations for the grand festival have already kicked in. This year Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 01. The festival is very popular amongst the devotees of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. It is believed that the day marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The Maha Shivratri puja is performed during Nishita Kaal. The day is considered extremely lucky. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and perform puja and Rudraabhishek. Here are some of the dos and don'ts you should keep in mind while performing the Maha Shivratri fast.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Do’s while performing the fast

One should wake up early in the morning on this auspicious day and clean the house for the Maha Shivratri Puja later on the day.

The second most important thing to do on this day is to take a bath early morning and wear clean and bright clothes for fast rituals

One should offer prayers and perform the puja during Nishita Kaal.

One should perform Rudraabhishek with pure heart, dedication, and devotion.

Follow a day-long fast with full dedication

In order to seek Lord Shiva's blessing for long life, one should offer Durva grass which is said to have 'Amrit' to Shivling.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Don'ts while performing the fast

Devotees who are fasting for the day are only allowed to consume fruits, milk, and recipes with fast-compliant ingredients.

While performing the fast rituals one should keep in mind not to do full parikrama of the Shiv Linga

Devotees should not consume meat, tobacco, and alcohol.

Do not offer kumkum, turmeric(Haldi), and coconut water to Shiva Ling or idol.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen