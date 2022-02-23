New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2022 is one of the much-awaited festivals for devotees of Lord Shiva. This year the festival will be observed in March 2022. Maha Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. The Chaturdashi Tithi Krishna Paksha Phalguna is considered the greatest night of Lord Shiva. According to mythological texts, the meeting of Lord Shiva and Shakti took place on this day.

Maha Shivratri, literally means the great night of Shiva’ and according to legend, on this night, Lord Shiva performs his heavenly dance or ‘tandav’. In a year there are 12 Shivratri which are observed, and among them, Maha Shivratri is considered especially auspicious. According to religious scriptures, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati were married on the day of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri 2022 Puja Vidhi:

People on this auspicious day wake up in the morning and take a bath first and then clean the temple in their house. Later, they apply sandalwood paste in the Shivling and bathe the Shivling with Panchamrit.

Once this is done, people usually light up candles and camphor. Devotees of Lord Shiva worship him and chant the 'Om Namah Shivaya'. Now devotees offer Lord Shiva bilva leaves and flowers.

This year the festival will be celebrated on March 01.

Maha Shivratri : Significance

Devotees of Lord Shiva observe special puja, perform fast in several temples across the globe. Devotees usually offer milk to the Shivaling and pray for moksha. Apart from that, devotees also offer prayers the whole night, chant mantras in praise of Lord Shiva. Women also pray to get blessed with a good husband and a happy married life.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen