New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lord Shiva's one of most auspicious festivals Maha Shivratri is just around the corner and devotees of Lord Shiva are all set to celebrate the festival on a grand scale. The festival marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Maha Shivratri is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi Krishna Paksha (fourteenth day during the waxing phase of the Lunar cycle in the Phalguna month as per the Purnimant calendar or Magha (as per the Amavasyant calendar).

Some people celebrate the festivals at their home while some visit different places in the country. If you also want to visit different places to celebrate Maha Shivratri, then here are 5 places you can consider.

1. Mandi

The celebrations of Maha Shivratri in Mandi will blow your mind. Mandi’s Bhootnath Temple hosts a grand event on the occasion of the festival. Travelers from different places come to Mandi to enjoy the pomp of Maha Shivratri

2. Haridwar and Rishikesh

Lakhs of Devotees make sure to visit Haridwar and Rishikesh during Maha Shivratri. Haridwar is better known for its pious ghats, whereas, at Rishikesh, most devotees will be found at the Neelkanth Mahadev temple. People meditate and offer prayers to Lord shiva.

3. Ujjain

Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple is a place to remember when visited on Maha Shivratri. The temple is one of the 12 jyortirlingas. Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the banks of river Kshipranear, the Mahakal forest in Madhya Pradesh.

4. Varanasi

Tilbhandeshwar temple in southern Varanasi is one of the most important places to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Here people consume bhaang and dance in processions.

5. Guwahati

Guwahati's Umananda Temple witnesses one of the biggest Mahashivratri celebrations across the country. Located on the peacock island in the Brahmaputra river witnesses grand evening on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

