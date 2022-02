New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Celebrated every year in honour of Lord Shiva, Maha Shivaratri refers to the night when Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance. It is a major festival in Hinduism and marks the remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva observe a day-long fast, remain awake all night, and perform puja during Nishita Kaal to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

This year, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Tuesday, March 1.

Here's a look at when and how to watch live Shiva Aarti from Somnath, Mahakaleshwar Ujjain, Kedarnath, Omkareshwar, Baidyanath Baba Dham.

Maha Shivratri aarti at Somnath

Link will be updated soon! Stay tuned.

Maha Shivratri aarti at Mahakaleshwar Ujjain

Link will be updated soon! Stay tuned.

Maha Shivratri aarti at Kedarnath

Link will be updated soon! Stay tuned.

Maha Shivratri aarti at Omkareshwar

Link will be updated soon! Stay tuned.

Maha Shivratri aarti at Baidyanath Baba Dham

Link will be updated soon! Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, here's a look at Mahashivratri 2022 Tithi and timings:

Date: March 1, 2022

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:26 AM to 01:00 AM, Mar 02

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:44 PM to 09:47 PM, March 1

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:47 PM to 12:51 AM, March 2

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:51 AM to 03:54 AM, March 2

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:54 AM to 06:57 AM, March 2

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:16 AM on March 1, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on March 2, 2022

Posted By: Sugandha Jha