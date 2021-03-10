Maha Shivratri 2021: It is auspicious to perform Rurdrabhisehk on this day, as it wards off all the evils and negativities from life.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri is also known as 'Greatest Night of Lord shiva', falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. It is one of the most auspicious days for Hindus as, on this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. To seek their blessings, devotees observe fast and perform Rudhraabhishek.

As per Hindu mythology, it is auspicious to perform Rurdrabhisehk on this day, as it wards off all the evils and negativities from life. Also, it does away with Doshas of planetary positions in their zodiac sign. It is one of the sacred rituals to appease Shiva, also known as Rudra.

Benefits of Rudraabhishek

- Removal of doshas

- Success in education, job and career

- Brings happiness at the home

- Harmonious relationships

- Bringing peace and harmony in our abodes

- Elimination of health connected problems

- Elimination of financial troubles

- Blessing a person with a healthy mind and a positive spirit

How to perform Rudraabhishek at home?

1. Rudhraabhishek Puja Samagri

Shiva Linga

A piece of fresh cloth for covering the chowki

Dhatura, Bel Patra, Kaneri flowers, White flower and Rose

Paan

Supari, Laung and Elaichi

Dhoop/Agarbatti

Durva

Dia

A fresh piece of cloth

Camphor for aarti

Bhasma or Vibhuti

Chandan

Janeu

Akshat

Naiveidhya

Pure Ghee

Raw milk

Fruits

Panchamrit

Coconut with husk

A big tray for performing Rudrabhishek

Shringi

Kalava

Panch Patra

Water

Gangajal

A silver or copper plate for placing the Shiva Linga

2. Rudhraabhishek Puja Vidhi

Keep a silver or copper plate on the wooden chowki and place the Shiva Linga on it. Please Note, the pointed end of the Linga should face north.

Light dia with pure ghee and place it to the right of the Shiva Linga.

Sit on the asana facing East while linga in the north.

Both men and women should cover their head while performing puja.

Do Achamanya while chanting OM Keshavaya Namah, OM Narayanaya Namah, OM Madhavaya Namah and OM Hrishikeshaya Namah.

Before starting the puja, invoke Lord Ganesha, Lord Indra and your Kul Devta and seek their blessings.

Sprinkle some Ganga Jal on your Asana and yourself for purification while invoking the deities.

Now offer Bel Patra to Shiva Linga while chanting OM Namah Shivaya.

Now, gently move the Shiva Linga from the chowki to a big tray. Please Note, place Shiva Linga on a Bel Patra before performing the Rudrabhishek.

Begin the rituals by doing tilak, offering some Akshat, water while chanting 'OM Namah Shivaya'.

Now, offer the Panchamrit. Gently pour it on the Shiva Linga.

Then, offer water and akshat, followed by the Abhishek with Chandan water.

Now, offer water and Akshat again, followed by flowers.

Then use the sharing to offer raw milk, followed by Gangajal.

Now, gently clean the Shiva Linga and move it back to the plate to wooden Chowki. Please note, place Shiva Linga on Bel Patra only.

Gently wipe the Shiva Linga with some clean fabric.

Offer Vastra, Janeu.

Apply Chandan with three fingers and then offer Akshat.

Now, offer Bel Patra (upside down, Bhasma, Durva and flowers. Then, offer the dhoop, followed by aarti.

Then offer fruits, Panchamrit, paan, supari, laung and elaichi, coconut, Dakshina, as Naivedhya while sprinkling some water.

Please Note: Keep chanting OM Namah Shivaya while making all the offerings.

Conclude the puja by chanting the Maha Mrityunjay mantra and by performing aarti with camphor.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv