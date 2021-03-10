Take a look at your zodiac sign and know what impact will Maha Sivratri have on you this year.

New Delhi Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2021 is celebrated to worship Lord Shiva and this year it is falling on the date of March 11. On this day devotees worship the God by staying awake all night, observing fast and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. By popular religious beliefs of Hindus, it is considered auspicious and by doing so one attains salvation. Since, this festival is one of the major ones in Hinduism, it can have a lot of different effects on your stars and life. Therefore, take a look at your zodiac sign and know what impact will Maha Sivratri have on you this year.

Aries: Students may get favourable chances. Profits in business and gain in wealth expected. There will be peace within the household.

Taurus: There are chances of promotion. For politicians success is ahead, luck will assist. Work suffered in past will be accomplished.

Gemini: Be careful towards health, especially skin diseases. New hopes for jobs

Cancer: For some it's the time of concern. But, a favourable time for students. Good time to buy vehicles or new home. Be careful about seasonal illness.

Leo: For business expansion, you will get new dimensions, politicians will be benefitted, love affairs will result in marriage. Married life problems will be resolved.

Virgo: Positive circumstances will be created. Regress workers will get good opportunities. Beware of enemies. Fame and prestige may increase. Monetary benefits are expected.

Libra: You will feel satisfied by the completion of some incomplete task in job. There are chances of restarting of a business, and new income sources.

Scorpio: People with financial sector and media people will get progress. By seeking blessings of your mother, possibilities of success will increase.

Sagittarius: People with job in hand will be successful. Good time for students. With assistance from friends and young ones big tasks may be accomplished.

Capricorn: Due to the presence of planets Jupiter and Saturn in this sign, there will be financial growth. There will be peace and happiness in household.

Aquarius: Patients will respiratory problem will face difficulty, job problem will be solved. Business issues will be resolved, obstacles expected to clear.

Pisces: Good time to buy a house or land. Chances of success for people related to banking or education. Think before you spend, there are chances of loss.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal