New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri 2021 is around the corner, and Hindus are busy preparing for the auspicious festival. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Thithi of Krishna Paksha in Magha month. This year, we will be celebrating Maha Shivratri on March 11 Thursday. On this day, we celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. To seek their blessings, devotees observe long day fast and perform puja and Rudraabhishek.

So, those devotees who are observing fast and going to perform puja should follow these do and don'ts to make their puja successful.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Dos

Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes for puja.

Offer your prayers and perform the puja during Nishita Kaal or all four prahars. Check out the timings here.

Chant OM Namah Shivaya as many times as possible.

Perform Rudraabhishek either at home or a temple nearby you. Check out how to perform Rudraabhishek here.

Observe a fast and consume fruits, milk and recipes with fast-compliant ingredients.

Listen to Kathas of Lord Shiva, sing devotional songs, chant mantras and meditate.

Make sure you offer dhatura and bale patra to Shiva Linga.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Donts

Devotees observing fast should avoid consuming wheat, rice and pulses.

Do not consume onion, garlic and meat.

Do not consume tobacco or alcohol.

Do not offer coconut water to Shiva Linga.

Do not offer vermillion to the Shiva Linga.

Do not offer Tulsi leaves, otherwise, your puja will remain incomplete.

Don't do a full parikrama of the Shiva Linga. Go around in a semi-circle and return to where you started from.

Don't fight or abuse anyone and keep your mind calm.

Don't offer damaged Bael or scratched leaves to Shiva.

