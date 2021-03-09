On this day, the devotees observe a day-long fast and they chant Shiva mantras, and it is believed that by doing so they get freed from all the sins.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. This day falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. Maha Shivratri is also known as the greatest night of Lord Shiva, and this day is marked to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. On this auspicious day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and the puja is observed during midnight.

When is Maha Shivratri?

The festival of Maha Shivratri will fall on March 11.

What are the auspicious timings of Maha Shivratri?

The Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 2:39 PM on March 11 and it will end at 3:02 PM on March 12. On this day, the special puja is performed at midnight, and the timings to perform the puja will begin at 12:06 AM, and it will end at 12:55 AM on March 12.

There will be four Prahar timings on this day, check out the timings for all the four Prahar that will Fall on Maha Shivratri:

*The First Prahar timing will begin at 06:27 PM, and it will end at 09:29 PM on March 12.

*The second Prahar timing will begin at 09:29 PM, and it will end at 12:31 AM on March 12.

*The third Prahar timing will begin at 12:31 AM, and it will end at 03:32 AM on March 12.

*The fourth Prahar timing will begin at 03:31 AM, and it will end at 06:34 Am on March 12.

Maha Shivratri Significance:

According to the popular Hindu belief, on this holy day, Lord Shiva reunites with Goddess Parvati at midnight of Shivratri, and thus this day is celebrated with full zeal and zest across the nation. It is also believed that on this day, Samundra Manthan took place, and God Shiva swallowed the poison that came out of the Manthan between the gods and the demons. As Lord Shiva swallowed the poison, his throat turned blue, and since then, he is known as the Neelkantha.

It is also believed that if the women offer their prayers to Lord Shiva on this day, they get blessed with a happy life. On this day, the devotees observe a day-long fast and they chant Shiva mantras, and it is believed that by doing so they get freed from all the sins.

Mantras to chant on Maha Shivratri:

On this day, the devotees should chant mantras like:

*OM Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

*Om tryambakam yajamahe sugandhim puṣṭi-vardhanam ǀ

urvarukam-iva bandhanān mṛtyormukṣīya māmṛitāt ǁ

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma